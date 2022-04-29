Cash and cocaine seized from north Essex home in police raid

Essex Police raided a house in Braintree on the morning of April 29 - Credit: Essex Police

Hundreds of pounds in cash and a quantity of cocaine have been seized following a police raid in Essex.

The incident happened in Wheatley Avenue, Braintree on Friday morning, Essex Police said.

Hundreds of pounds of cash and several wraps of cocaine were seized - Credit: Essex Police

A man, 30, and a 40-year-old woman are to be voluntarily interviewed by police after the execution of a search warrant on the address.

Officers searching a van at the property - Credit: Essex Police

Sergeant Phil Weedon, of the North Disruptor Team said: “Drugs are often associated with violence and other serious crimes, which cause harm both to vulnerable people and to our communities."

An officer from Essex Police searching a bedroom at the property - Credit: Essex Police

“North Disruptor is here to tackle this type of criminality but we need information from the public to help us do so.

A number of phones were found at the address - Credit: Essex Police

“We want you to tell us what you know about criminal activity and anti-social behaviour in your area. Car number plates, names, CCTV and doorbell images are particularly helpful but any information related to crime and criminality may be useful to us. Please don’t assume we already know.”