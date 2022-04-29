Cash and cocaine seized from north Essex home in police raid
- Credit: Essex Police
Hundreds of pounds in cash and a quantity of cocaine have been seized following a police raid in Essex.
The incident happened in Wheatley Avenue, Braintree on Friday morning, Essex Police said.
A man, 30, and a 40-year-old woman are to be voluntarily interviewed by police after the execution of a search warrant on the address.
Sergeant Phil Weedon, of the North Disruptor Team said: “Drugs are often associated with violence and other serious crimes, which cause harm both to vulnerable people and to our communities."
“North Disruptor is here to tackle this type of criminality but we need information from the public to help us do so.
“We want you to tell us what you know about criminal activity and anti-social behaviour in your area. Car number plates, names, CCTV and doorbell images are particularly helpful but any information related to crime and criminality may be useful to us. Please don’t assume we already know.”