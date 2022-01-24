Cash machines stolen in digger raid at Tesco in Brandon

The ATMs were stolen from the Tesco supermarket in Brandon - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves used a digger to steal two cash machines from a Tesco supermarket in Brandon overnight.

Police were called to the store, in London Road, at about 1.30am, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed a digger and a tipper van were used as the ATMs were taken from the front of the store.

The cash machines were later recovered, the spokesman added.

