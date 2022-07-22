Heartless thief stole cash from handbag on wheelchair

Cash was stolen from inside a handbag hanging on the wheelchair of a woman shopping in a west Suffolk town.

The incident happened between 12.50pm and 1.10pm on Thursday July 21 in High Street, Newmarket.

According to Suffolk police, the victim was out shopping with a friend with her handbag over the back of a wheelchair.

The victim went into a shop leaving her friend outside,

When she returned, she realised her purse was missing from her handbag.

The purse was later recovered, however the cash inside had been stolen.

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/46415/22.