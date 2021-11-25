Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles in town in one night

The catalytic converters were taken from vehicles in Mildenhall (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A Nissan and a Volkswagen were among the vehicles targeted in a spate of catalytic converter thefts over one evening in Mildenhall.

The thefts happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on Thursday, November 11 in the town, Suffolk police said.

In the first incident, offenders wearing dark clothing and a head torch stole a converter from a Honda Accord in Clare Close.

In St Catherine's Close, a Volkswagen Beetle was jacked up by four people and its converter stolen.

Then, in College Heath Road, a converter was taken from a Vauxhall Astra.

The suspects in the final theft were seen to fleeing in a vehicle that may have been a Nissan Qashqai.

They were described as four or five men who were wearing balaclavas.

A dark coloured BMW X1 was also seen in the area that police are keen to trace.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is asked to contact police, quoting 37/63735/21 for the first theft, 37/63737/21 for the second and 37/63739/21 for the third.

Police are also urging motorists mark their catalytic converters, keep vehicles in secure buildings or garages where possible and use lighting and CCTV to deter criminals.



