Four men accused of robbery at elderly woman's home to face trial
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Archant
The trial of four men who were arrested following a robbery at an elderly woman’s home in Cavendish will take place in February next year.
The incident happened at the woman’s home in Nether Road during the early hours of Thursday, April 16 last year, when cash and jewellery were stolen.
The two-week trial of Sammy Okat-Uma, of New North Road, Ilford, Essex; Anthony Cosgrove, 44, of Lodge Close, Chigwell; Ashton Seymour, 46, of New Wanstead, London and Steven Lawson, 43, of Frances Green, Chelmsford was due to start at Ipswich next week.
However David Wilson, prosecuting, said that because of the pressures on court time the trial couldn’t be accommodated next week and a new trial date would have to be identified.
Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until November for a further case management hearing and said the trial would now be listed on February 7 next year.
The defendants are on conditional bail.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club
- 2 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
- 3 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview
- 4 Revealed: Readers' favourite fish and chip takeaways in Suffolk
- 5 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
- 6 Elderly woman taken to hospital after car crashes into garden wall
- 7 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
- 8 Dentist reveals why Suffolk residents can't get NHS appointments
- 9 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
- 10 5 Suffolk stars who have featured in Holby City as BBC axes show