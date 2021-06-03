Four men accused of robbery at elderly woman's home to face trial

Published: 4:00 PM June 3, 2021

The trial of four men who were arrested following a robbery at an elderly woman’s home in Cavendish will take place in February next year.

The incident happened at the woman’s home in Nether Road during the early hours of Thursday, April 16 last year, when cash and jewellery were stolen.

The two-week trial of Sammy Okat-Uma, of New North Road, Ilford, Essex; Anthony Cosgrove, 44, of Lodge Close, Chigwell; Ashton Seymour, 46, of New Wanstead, London and Steven Lawson, 43, of Frances Green, Chelmsford was due to start at Ipswich next week.

However David Wilson, prosecuting, said that because of the pressures on court time the trial couldn’t be accommodated next week and a new trial date would have to be identified.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until November for a further case management hearing and said the trial would now be listed on February 7 next year.

The defendants are on conditional bail.