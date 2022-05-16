Police release CCTV as man left with broken jaw after attack

Police are looking to identify these three men in connection with an assault in Colchester last month - Credit: Essex Police

Police are launching a CCTV appeal after an attack left a man with a fractured jaw.

The incident happened between 2am and 3am on Friday, April 1 in St Botolph's Street in Colchester.

It was reported that one person was headbutted and two others were punched in the brawl and the man who was headbutted suffered a fractured jaw.

Police are looking to identify three men in connection with the assault.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/82714/22.

