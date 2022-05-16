News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release CCTV as man left with broken jaw after attack

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:26 AM May 16, 2022
Police are looking to identify these three men in connection with an assault in Colchester last month

Police are looking to identify these three men in connection with an assault in Colchester last month - Credit: Essex Police

Police are launching a CCTV appeal after an attack left a man with a fractured jaw.

The incident happened between 2am and 3am on Friday, April 1 in St Botolph's Street in Colchester.

It was reported that one person was headbutted and two others were punched in the brawl and the man who was headbutted suffered a fractured jaw.

Police are looking to identify three men in connection with the assault.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/82714/22.

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester. 

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

A man has died following a medical emergency in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after medical emergency near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Parents thought Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble

Parents uproar at Suffolk school's leavers day 'cancellation'

Dominic Bareham

person
Peterborough United's Jack Taylor celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town showing interest in Peterborough midfielder

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon