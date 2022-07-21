Police release CCTV after man has wallet stolen in robbery

Police have released CCTV footage after a robbery in St Osyth - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a robbery.

The incident happened in Spring Road in St Osyth, near Clacton, at about 5.40am on Monday, May 2.

A man had tried to steal a van before he was challenged by another man.

When the man was challenged by the victim, he attacked him and stole his wallet before fleeing the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/109416/22.



