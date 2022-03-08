CCTV footage released after rare medals stolen from museum

Essex Police have released this CCTV image of a man they suspect stole 5 medals from a museum in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV footage of a man after five rare medals were stolen from a museum in Colchester.

The three gold and two bronze pieces went missing from Hollytrees museum in Castle Park after a targeted break-in on Tuesday, March 1.

During the incident, a man gained access to the museum and forced open a display cabinet.

Essex Police has released a pair of images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Officers are yet to make any arrests and are continuing to liaise with the council as they follow multiple lines of enquiry.

A second still of the suspect has also been released - Credit: Essex Police

Darius Laws, Colchester Borough Council portfolio holder for economy, business and heritage, said: "I would urge people to take a look at these images and see if you have any information which could help the police.

"I would also appeal to the person who has taken the medals, or now has the medals, to now arrange for their safe return either to the museum or to the castle.

"More than any financial loss, this is a loss to Colchester’s heritage and it is that loss which can never be replaced.

"I would also like to thank Essex Police for their speedy response in this case. I know they are treating it seriously and putting a lot of resources into their investigation."

Colchester Borough Council have released this image of the missing medals - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

The medals in question date back to the second half of the 19th century and had been on display since last May.

They include three medals given to Paxman's Engineers of Colchester during the Crystal Palace Electrical Exhibition, the Paris Exposition Universelle International, and the Australian International Exhibition in Sydney.

Anyone who recognises the pictured man is being asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/53042/22.

In addition, anyone who saw anything suspicious on Tuesday 1, or may have dash or doorbell cam footage showing the incident has also been asked to contact the force.