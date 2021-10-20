CCTV image released after man in his 70s suffers life changing injuries

Published: 11:59 AM October 20, 2021

Police are looking for the driver of the black car in this photo in the hope that they can assist with the investigation - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are looking for a driver who may be able to aid their investigation into an incident where a Harley Davidson rider in his 70s suffered life changing injuries.

The incident, where a black Harley Davidson collided with a tree, happened at around 12.35pm on September 25.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was dispatched, and took the man to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

A CCTV image of a black car has been released in the hopes of tracing the driver, as they may be able to assist with the investigation.

The still shows a black car parked outside the Londis in Gislingham. The footage was captured about 40 minutes before the collision, at 11.53am.

You may also want to watch:

If anyone believes this is their car, or knows someone with a vehicle like this who was driving in the Finningham and Gislingham area on September 25, they are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 54202/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.