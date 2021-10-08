News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police release CCTV following purse theft in Wickham Market

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:29 PM October 8, 2021   
Woman police want to talk to in connection with a stolen purse

Police have released this image of a woman they want to talk to in connection with a stolen purse. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk police have released an image of a woman they want to talk to following the theft of a purse in Wickham Market.

The purse was stolen at 12.45pm on September 30 at the Post Office in High Street after the victim accidentally left it on the counter.

Police have released a CCTV still of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with this crime. 

Suffolk Constabulary have appealed for anyone who recognises this woman to contact them on 101, and quote the crime reference number 54685/21.

