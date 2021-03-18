Elderly woman had bank cards stolen outside Sainsbury’s
CCTV images have been issued of two men police would like to trace after an elderly woman was the victim of distraction theft in Ipswich.
It happened outside Sainsbury’s, in Felixstowe Road, on Monday, March 8, between noon and 12.25pm.
The woman had been putting her shopping in her car when a man approached her and started talking to her.
As this was happening, another man took the victim’s card holder containing bank cards out of her bag, before both men then ran off.
A short time later, the victim’s card was used at a nearby cash machine at Tesco in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, where the offenders withdrew a total of £300.
Officers would like to speak with the two men in the CCTV images in connection with the theft.
The first man is described as white with a tanned complexion, aged in his 30s to 40s, well built with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a white face mask with a breather/vent on it. He was wearing a blue puffer-style jacket and navy-blue jeans.
The other man is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s and is described as white with a tanned complexion, with short, dark hair.
He was wearing blue jeans and a dark-coloured jacket. He was wearing a dark face mask.
Anyone who recognises the men pictured in the images, or who has dash cam footage while in the carpark or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting reference: 37/11403/21.
Go to the website, send an email or call 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the charity's online form.