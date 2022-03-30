CCTV released following attempted burglary in west Suffolk village

Suffolk police would like to speak with this man in connection with an attempted burglary in Cowlinge - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image showing a man who they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in West Suffolk.

The incident happened in the village of Cowlinge, near Newmarket, at about 9:20pm on Tuesday, March 15.

At the stated time, an unknown man attempted to force his way into a property.

It is believed he was deterred by the front door-mounted camera.

Officers from Suffolk police would like to speak to the man pictured in the images, as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/15712/22.

