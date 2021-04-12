Jury sworn in for Newmarket murder trial
- Credit: Archant
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of murdering 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in Newmarket.
Charles Jessop, 29, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, is accused of killing the mother-of-two at a flat in Brickfields Avenue last January.
Police were called at about 9.30pm on Thursday, January 16 2020, to reports a woman had been stabbed.
Ms Nash was found with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead by air ambulance medics.
Jessop’s trial is expected to last up to four weeks.
On Monday, 15 jurors were chosen from a panel of 18.
Twelve jurors are expected to be selected, along with three alternates, to try Jessop from tomorrow, when the prosecution is also expected to open its case.
Most Read
- 1 National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge incident
- 2 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
- 3 Woman dies after car collides with tree in Leiston
- 4 Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge
- 5 Woman found dead in country park is named
- 6 Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'
- 7 Here's what Bristol City boss Pearson said about CEO Ashton being linked to Town
- 8 The first five jobs for Ipswich Town's new owners
- 9 Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m
- 10 Paul Cook speaks about Ipswich Town takeover for first time
Jessop attended court wearing a black shirt and red tie.
The trial is being held across two courtrooms, with the defendant, legal teams, judge and jury in one, and members of media, police liaison officers and family in another.