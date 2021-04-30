Published: 5:21 PM April 30, 2021

Charlotte Oakes was killed following a crash on the A12 at Frostenden Picture: SUPPLIES BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: Archant

A woman charged with causing death by careless driving after a crash in which a 22-year-old died more than two years ago is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court.

Officers were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the A12 at Frostenden, near the junction with Gypsy Lane, at just after 6pm on Wednesday, October 17 2018.

The vehicles involved were a blue Peugeot 206 car and an Isuzu D-max.

Charlotte Oakes, aged 22 from Saxmundham, who was a passenger in the Peugeot, died at the scene.

Following a police investigation into the circumstances of the collision, the driver of the Peugeot, Chelcie Lavery, of High Street, Leiston, who is now 24, was summonsed to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on July 2, 2020, where she was charged with causing death by careless driving.

Lavery is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 4.



