East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police get extra powers to stop illegal car meet at park and ride

Andrew Papworth

Published: 8:53 AM July 31, 2021    Updated: 9:56 AM July 31, 2021
A map showing the area of Chelmsford covered by the dispersal order

A map showing the area of Chelmsford covered by the dispersal order - Credit: Essex Police

Police have been given extra powers to stop an illegal gathering of cars believed to be planned for a park and ride site.

The event is advertised as a paid-for event at Chelmer Valley Park Ride, in Chelmsford, at 6pm on Saturday, July 31.

But no permission for the event has been given by the council, meaning it is therefore illegal.

As such, Essex Police have put in place a dispersal order covering much of Chelmsford and all key car parks where such an event could be set up.

The order comes into force at 3pm today and runs until 6am tomorrow.

It gives officers the power to move anyone believed to be behaving anti-socially from the area.

Breaching any direction given under the order is a criminal offence and those who do could be arrested.

