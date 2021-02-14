Woman taken to hospital after being bitten by large dog
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A woman was taken to hospital after being bitten by a reportedly out of control dog near Hylands Park in Chelmsford.
The incident happened on Sunday, January 31 in a car park beside the café on the A414, Essex Police said.
The woman and her daughter were approached by a large brown and white dog, believed to be a Mastiff-type breed, which was still on the lead.
The dog then bit the woman on the elbow and knocked her to the floor.
She was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.
The dog's owner, described as a white man with brown hair who was over 6ft tall, did not stop to assist the victim.
He left the scene accompanied by a woman and a young girl, believed to be around nine or 10 years old.
Most Read
- 1 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
- 2 Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February
- 3 Latest infection rates show how Covid cases are falling in Suffolk and north Essex
- 4 Shrews chief on why Ipswich decided not to re-arrange game for tomorrow
- 5 Google data reveals how strictly Suffolk is sticking to lockdown 3
- 6 'She was the Michelangelo of conversation' - Popular Stowmarket woman dies aged 69
- 7 Women fined for 120-mile trip to sleep at beauty spot in lockdown
- 8 Can you answer these 20 pub quiz questions?
- 9 Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says
- 10 Seaside care home slammed after Covid rules not followed
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/18234/21.