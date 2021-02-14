Woman taken to hospital after being bitten by large dog

Published: 3:23 PM February 14, 2021

A woman was taken to hospital after being bitten by a reportedly out of control dog near Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 31 in a car park beside the café on the A414, Essex Police said.

The woman and her daughter were approached by a large brown and white dog, believed to be a Mastiff-type breed, which was still on the lead.

The dog then bit the woman on the elbow and knocked her to the floor.

She was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

The dog's owner, described as a white man with brown hair who was over 6ft tall, did not stop to assist the victim.

He left the scene accompanied by a woman and a young girl, believed to be around nine or 10 years old.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/18234/21.