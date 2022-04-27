Chemicals stolen from Mercedes van in Bury St Edmunds

Anglian Lane in Bury St Edmunds, where chemical compounds were stolen from a white Mercedes van - Credit: Google Maps

Chemical compounds have been stolen from a white Mercedes van in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened between 10am and 11am on Friday, April 22 in Anglian Lane, near County Upper School.

Two cans of epoxy anhydride hardener were taken from the parked van.

Epoxy anhydride hardener is used in the construction of aerospace and military equipment, according to retailer Tri-iso.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/24251/22.

