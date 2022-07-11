Soaring demand on Suffolk police leads to dip in victim satisfaction levels

A decline in satisfaction by victims of crime in Suffolk has been blamed on increased demand and the constabulary’s small workforce.

According to a report into improving confidence and satisfaction in the police, across victims of the four measured crime types (business, rural, online and hate crime) overall satisfaction levels have declined.

This includes experience of first contact, action taken, being kept informed and treatment.

The experience of first contact declined by the most, which tends to be when someone first calls 999 or 101. The overall decline was around 10% between April 2021 and April 2022, from approximately 74% to approximately 63%.

First contact was also the only area in which satisfaction declined in every crime type – both between April 2021 and 2022 and between October 2020 and 2021.

At an accountability and performance panel meeting on July 8, during which Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore questioned key members of the Constabulary, Chief Constable Stephen Jupp said: “Overall, what is standing out to us is people’s lack of satisfaction with first contact.

“Our demand is going through the ceiling at the moment, and we have to prioritise.

“The trouble we face is how, with a smaller workforce, we can provide the same level of service as others.

“Our primary aim is to keep our public safe and the chance that you are a victim of crime in Suffolk is particularly low.

“I’m extremely pleased with our results, but I am absolutely not complacent."

In the year ending December 2021, the number of crimes – minus fraud – that took place across Suffolk was 48,686, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was the lowest number across the regions of the east of England, followed by Bedfordshire at 49,690, Cambridgeshire at 64,713, Norfolk at 66,820, Hertfordshire at 72,810, and Essex at 159,918. Crime involving violence against a person was also lowest in Suffolk, at 21,022.

Overall satisfaction for the entire experience of the 555 people surveyed between April 2021 and 2022 was approximately 76%.

Across all crime types, the total decline in satisfaction between April 2021 and April 2022 for action taken was just under 5% (to approximately 69%), for being kept informed was just under 5% (to approximately 70%) and for treatment was just over 2% (to approximately 76%).