Published: 12:38 PM March 5, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM March 5, 2021

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog jumped up and bit a six-year-old child in West Stow.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, March 3 in King’s Forest. Police say no injury was caused.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The dog owner is described as being aged in her 40s, about 5ft 5in tall, with blonde or light brown hair in a pony tail.

“The owner had two dogs with her and described as being ‘scruffy’ and mottled brown in colour.”

Anyone with any information should contact Mildenhall police, quoting the crime reference 37/10698/21.