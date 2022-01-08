Child 'feared for their safety' during attempted break-in

A child was left shaken up after an attempted break-in in Braintree - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A child was left fearing for their safety after an attempted break-in in Braintree.

The attempted burglary took place at a property in Manor Street at about 8.30pm on Monday, January 3.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It was reported two people tried to gain entry through a first floor window causing a child inside to fear for their safety.

"The two people ran off in the direction of the fire statin a few minutes later."

The two people have been described as wearing dark clothing but one had white trainers.

The spokesman added: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/1988/22.