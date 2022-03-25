Children's clothing burned as west Suffolk park vandalised

The incident happened on Great Green, in Cockfield - Credit: Google Maps

A child's coat was burned as a park in a village near Bury St Edmunds was vandalised.

The incident happened sometime between 6.30pm on Wednesday and 9am the following day in Great Green, Cockfield.

The coat is thought to have been left in the park.

In addition to the coat being burned, a rubbish bin was pulled out of the ground.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/177738/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

