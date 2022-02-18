News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Men await sentence over drug and knuckleduster offences

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 AM February 18, 2022
Ipswich crown court building

Christopher Shayler and Dominic Hamilton appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Great Blakenham man who has admitted being involved in the supply of cannabis and another man who has admitted having a knuckleduster will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, February 17, for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Christopher Shayler, 32, of Roman Close, Great Blakenham, and Dominic Hamilton, 22, of Thornham Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Shayler pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and one offence of being concerned in the supply of cannabis in September 2020.

Hamilton admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster on the B1113 at Bramford, and possessing cannabis on September 30, 2020.

Hamilton denied possessing cannabis with intent to supply on September 30 2020, and Shayler denied having a knuckleduster. Prosecution barrister David Baird said the defendants’ pleas were acceptable and he wouldn’t be seeking a trial on these offences.

Peter Spary, for Hamilton, said his client has no previous convictions and was a vulnerable adult with mental health issues.

Simon Gladwell, for Shayler, said his client was jailed for six months in December for having a bladed article and was due to be released on March 17.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until March 16 and remanded Shayler in custody and granted Hamilton unconditional bail.

