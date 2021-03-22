Published: 8:13 AM March 22, 2021

The East of England Co-op in Beccles was one of the two stores broken into overnight - Credit: Google Maps

Two north Suffolk supermarkets have been broken into overnight.

Police were called to the East of England Co-op store in Beccles in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is believed that cigarettes were taken from the store.

There was also a break in at the East of England Co-op store on The Street in Walberswick.

A vehicle was later found in Carlton Coleville containing cigarettes.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the investigation into the break-in remained ongoing.