Cigarettes stolen in overnight break-ins at supermarkets
Published: 8:13 AM March 22, 2021
Two north Suffolk supermarkets have been broken into overnight.
Police were called to the East of England Co-op store in Beccles in the early hours of Monday morning.
It is believed that cigarettes were taken from the store.
There was also a break in at the East of England Co-op store on The Street in Walberswick.
A vehicle was later found in Carlton Coleville containing cigarettes.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the investigation into the break-in remained ongoing.
