Cigarettes stolen in overnight break-ins at supermarkets

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:13 AM March 22, 2021   
Beccles Co-op

The East of England Co-op in Beccles was one of the two stores broken into overnight - Credit: Google Maps

Two north Suffolk supermarkets have been broken into overnight. 

Police were called to the East of England Co-op store in Beccles in the early hours of Monday morning. 

It is believed that cigarettes were taken from the store. 

There was also a break in at the East of England Co-op store on The Street in Walberswick. 

A vehicle was later found in Carlton Coleville containing cigarettes. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the investigation into the break-in remained ongoing. 

