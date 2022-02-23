News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man assaulted in early morning aggravated burglary

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:40 AM February 23, 2022
A man has been left with wounds to his hands after he was assaulted by three men during a burglary in Clacton

A man has been left with wounds to his hands after he was assaulted by three men during a burglary in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left with wounds to his hand after three men broke into a home in Clacton.

Essex Police received reports that three men dressed in dark clothing gained entry to an address in Curtis Close at around 12.30am today, Wednesday, February 23. 

A spokesman for the police force said a man inside was assaulted and left with wounds to his hands. 

They also said that nothing was taken but that enquiries are ongoing. 

Anyone who saw anything or who has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/46843/22. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

An indicative CGI image of what the Bloor Homes 210-home development in Beyton Road, Thurston, could

Housing News

Planning permission for 210 village homes quashed in the High Court

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Clive Driver and Adam Gray of The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms

Food and Drink

Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon