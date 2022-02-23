Man assaulted in early morning aggravated burglary

A man has been left with wounds to his hands after he was assaulted by three men during a burglary in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left with wounds to his hand after three men broke into a home in Clacton.

Essex Police received reports that three men dressed in dark clothing gained entry to an address in Curtis Close at around 12.30am today, Wednesday, February 23.

A spokesman for the police force said a man inside was assaulted and left with wounds to his hands.

They also said that nothing was taken but that enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything or who has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/46843/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

