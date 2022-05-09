Police CCTV appeal after assault leaves man in his 20s with head injuries

Police are looking to speak to the two men in this CCTV image in connection with an assault in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police

A man in his 20s was left with injuries after an assault in Clacton.

Officers have released a CCTV image and are looking to speak to two men in the photo in connection with the incident.

The man who was assaulted was left with injuries to his head and face.

The incident took place in Station Road at about 3.15am on Sunday, March 27.

Officers are asking that anyone with information contact Essex Police quoting crime reference number 42/77503/22 by calling 101 or via the website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.

