News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police CCTV appeal after assault leaves man in his 20s with head injuries

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:15 PM May 9, 2022
GP_STATIONROADASSAULT_CLACTON_MAR22

Police are looking to speak to the two men in this CCTV image in connection with an assault in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police

A man in his 20s was left with injuries after an assault in Clacton.

Officers have released a CCTV image and are looking to speak to two men in the photo in connection with the incident.

The man who was assaulted was left with injuries to his head and face.

The incident took place in Station Road at about 3.15am on Sunday, March 27.

Officers are asking that anyone with information contact Essex Police quoting crime reference number 42/77503/22 by calling 101 or via the website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the region.

Essex Live News
Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

Suffolk Country Inns operations manager Ross Parrock and head chef Ruben at The Angel Inn, Nayland

Food and Drink

No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast to pass over Suffolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Pizzey, 26 from Stowmarket, unearthed the 15th century spoon while he was metal detecting

Metal detectorist unearths 570-year old rare spoon

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
Andy Warren has handed out grades to the Ipswich Town players for their performances in 2021/22

Football | Expert opinion

Ipswich Town school report: Grading the Blues players' seasons in 2021/22

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon