Over 200 cannabis plants, plus weapons and budgie seized in north Essex raids

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:33 AM December 1, 2021
More than 200 cannabis plants along with weapons have been seized after two Clacton addresses were raided by police. 

Officers from the Community Policing Team carried out two warrants in two days last week at properties in North Road and Station Road. 

At the North Road property over 100 cannabis plants were seized, two large bags and two large storage boxes of cut were recovered. 

A pet budgie called Barry was also recovered from the property and is currently being cared for by the RSPCA. 

During the raid at the Station Road address 100 cannabis plants, a machete and an axe were seized. 

A spokesman for Essex Police: "If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

"You can submit a report online at or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm."



