Over 200 cannabis plants, plus weapons and budgie seized in north Essex raids

Cannabis plants, weapons and a budgie were seized during searches at two Clacton properties - Credit: Essex Police - Tendering Community Policing Team

More than 200 cannabis plants along with weapons have been seized after two Clacton addresses were raided by police.

Officers from the Community Policing Team carried out two warrants in two days last week at properties in North Road and Station Road.

The warrants were carried out at addresses in Station Road and North Road - Credit: Essex Police - Tendering Community Policing Team

At the North Road property over 100 cannabis plants were seized, two large bags and two large storage boxes of cut were recovered.

A pet budgie called Barry was also recovered from the property and is currently being cared for by the RSPCA.

Barry the Budgie was recovered from one of the addresses in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police - Tendering Community Policing Team

During the raid at the Station Road address 100 cannabis plants, a machete and an axe were seized.

A spokesman for Essex Police: "If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

Over two hundred cannabis plants were recovered from the two Clacton addresses - Credit: Essex Police - Tendering Community Policing Team

"You can submit a report online at or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm."







