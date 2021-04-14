News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Offensive messages scratched into car being treated as hate crime

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 9:16 AM April 14, 2021   
Police officer stock photo

Essex Police is treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime - Credit: Archant

Offensive messages were scratched into a car in Essex and police are treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime. 

A dark grey Mercedes E-Class and a blue BMW M2 were damaged in St Osyth Road, Clacton, overnight between April 6 and 7. 

Police believe the incident was targeted and are appealing for information. 

Anyone with information can submit a report online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. 

Essex Police can also be contacted on 101. 

The crime reference number for the incident is 42/61329/21.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously,  on 0800 555111 or via the crime-fighting charity's website here

