Child rapist had no option but to admit to his 'appalling crimes'



Holly Hume

Published: 12:37 PM February 18, 2021   
Scott Wigg from Clacton was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday

Scott Wigg from Clacton was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday

A 32-year-old from Clacton has been given an extended jail sentence for committing ten sexual offences against a woman and two children.

Scott Wigg was arrested last year after his victims came forward to the police in October and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, February 17.

He admitted ten sexual offences, including three counts of raping a child, and was given an extended sentence of 21 years, comprising 15 years in custody and six years on licence.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tracey Megaw applauded the victims' bravery and said: “This a very distressing case and the victims have been incredibly courageous.

“They have all been very brave, despite everything that has happened to them, and specialist officers have supported them throughout the investigation and court process.

“I hope they can rebuild their lives and feel safer knowing Wigg is behind bars.

“Our Child Abuse and Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Teams worked together to secure evidence against Wigg, who had no option but to admit his appalling crimes.

“I would urge anyone who has been abused to not be afraid of speaking to us. We will listen to you, make sure you are supported and investigate to bring offenders to justice. Please don’t suffer in silence.”

Contact Essex Police online at https://www.essex.police.uk where you can use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

If you are not ready to speak to police, there are other organisations that you can speak to. For more information visit: https://www.essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/




