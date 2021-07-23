Banned driver sped away from traffic stop
- Credit: Gregg Brown
A disqualified driver fled police after being stopped at the roadside.
Jake Constable left an officer standing in the road after being pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The 24-year-old appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to admit failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Police stopped a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Constable in Bulmer, near Sudbury, at about noon on March 19.
Prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah said Constable switched off the engine but declined to hand over the keys, insisting the car was started by keyless ignition.
When asked to exit the car, Constable shifted the vehicle into first gear and drove away.
He was later arrested at home in Dahlia Close, Clacton.
The court heard Constable was banned from driving for 12 months last September for drug driving.
Juliet Donovan, mitigating, said Constable realised the seriousness of the offences and was remorseful.
The hearing was adjourned until August 17 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.