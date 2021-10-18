Class A drug dealer faces confiscation hearing next month

Published: 12:31 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM October 18, 2021

Menelik Edwards was jailed for seven years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

A confiscation hearing for a drug dealer who was jailed for seven years after he was caught with wraps of cocaine and heroin in Essex has been adjourned until next month.

Menelik Edwards, 37, of Nine Acres Close, Manor Park, London, admitted two offences of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one offence of possession of class B drugs and was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court in March this year.

Edwards was arrested in Clacton on September 12, 2019, by officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor – which aims to disrupt county lines drug activity.

A total of 81 wraps of class A drugs were found with Edwards' DNA on them, the court heard.

The court heard that Edwards had a previous conviction for kidnapping as well as two previous drug dealing charges.

On Monday, October 18, Judge David Pugh adjourned a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act until November 11.