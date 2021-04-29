Two men arrested and drugs seized in Clacton

Published: 1:47 PM April 29, 2021

Essex police have arrested two men in Clacton as part of a knife crime operation. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men have been arrested after Essex police carried out increased patrols in Clacton.

Yesterday, Essex officers stopped a vehicle acting suspiciously in Clacton town centre at around 2.30pm.

The vehicle was searched and suspected Class A drugs, money, mobile phones and a tyre wrench were found.

Two 25-year-old men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession with intent to supply drugs.

The pair have since been released under investigation by police.

