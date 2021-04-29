Two men arrested and drugs seized in Clacton
Published: 1:47 PM April 29, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Two men have been arrested after Essex police carried out increased patrols in Clacton.
Yesterday, Essex officers stopped a vehicle acting suspiciously in Clacton town centre at around 2.30pm.
The vehicle was searched and suspected Class A drugs, money, mobile phones and a tyre wrench were found.
Two 25-year-old men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession with intent to supply drugs.
The pair have since been released under investigation by police.
The arrests came during a day of high-vis patrols run by the Operational Support Group (OSG).
Most Read
- 1 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
- 2 Woman dies in Saxmundham medical emergency
- 3 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Saxmundham
- 4 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues again linked with former academy striker
- 5 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
- 6 'Sexual monster' jailed for 25 years for rape and abuse of girl
- 7 Ipswich Town announce refund options and season ticket prices for 2021/22
- 8 See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed
- 9 Every League One player set to be out-of-contract this summer
- 10 Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry trailer detaches on carriageway