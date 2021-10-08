News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Pair charged after fight left man with serious head injury

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:01 AM October 8, 2021   
The number of reported rape cases in Suffolk has risen by 40% in Suffolk, according to the latest Ho

Two men have been charged after a fight in Clacton in April (file photo)

Two men have been charged after a fight near Clacton town centre left a man with a serious head injury.

Police were called to the Holland Road area of the seaside town on the evening of April 20 after receiving reports of a fight.

Officers from Essex Police arrived to discover a man in his 20s was seriously injured.

Two men have now been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear in court next month.

Billie Saunders, 30, of Elm Grove, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

You may also want to watch:

Jack Saunders, 27, of Knox Road, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The pair are due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  2. 2 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
  3. 3 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  1. 4 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  2. 5 Accrington chairman Holt reveals messages which led to Town's Burgess deal
  3. 6 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  4. 7 Petrol prices in Suffolk nearing all-time high
  5. 8 'A credit to the entire force': officers stopped man with shotgun from killing children
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: Why it's time for Town to go 4-4-2
  7. 10 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk
Essex Live
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham 

Updated

Road reopens after stuck lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Wherstead Road railbridge

Flooding | Gallery

9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

person