Pair charged after fight left man with serious head injury
Published: 10:01 AM October 8, 2021
Two men have been charged after a fight near Clacton town centre left a man with a serious head injury.
Police were called to the Holland Road area of the seaside town on the evening of April 20 after receiving reports of a fight.
Officers from Essex Police arrived to discover a man in his 20s was seriously injured.
Two men have now been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear in court next month.
Billie Saunders, 30, of Elm Grove, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.
Jack Saunders, 27, of Knox Road, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The pair are due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on November 2.
