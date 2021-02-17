News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Fire at block of flats being treated as arson

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:51 AM February 17, 2021   
Police are treating the fire as arson. 

Police are treating the fire as arson. - Credit: Google Maps

A fire at a block of flats is being treated as arson. 

Essex Police were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats on Old Road -  between the alleyway to Windmill Park and Valley Road - in  Clacton, just before 3am on February 9. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It is believed that the fire was started deliberately and we are treating it as arson."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV, Ring doorbell or dash cam footage, to contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/23076/21.

You can also report any information via the Essex Police website. 

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

