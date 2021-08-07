Essex man charged with a string of child sex offences

Published: 8:39 AM August 7, 2021

Clacton's Graham Carson has appeared in court after being charged with 28 sexual offences (file photo)

A Clacton man has been charged with more than 25 sexual offences - including 10 counts of raping a child - following an investigation by specialist officers.

Graham Carson was arrested in August last year as part of an investigation into the alleged assault of three children between 2013 and 2014.

Essex Police has now confirmed the 66-year-old has been charged with 10 counts of rape of a child, two counts of attempted rape of a child, five counts of assaulting a child by penetration, five counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and five counts of sexual assault of a child.

Carson, of The Drive, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 3.

He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 31.



