News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Boy, 16, who stabbed man on night out jailed for life for murder

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:40 AM April 8, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM April 8, 2022
Harry Burkett, 21, died after being stabbed in Clacton last year

Harry Burkett, 21, died after being stabbed in Clacton last year - Credit: Essex Police

A 16-year-old boy who stabbed a man on a night out in Clacton last year has been jailed for life for murder.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of the murder of 21-year-old Harry Burkett following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court last month.

Mr Burkett, who was from Grays, had arranged to meet up with friends in the Essex seaside town on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Mr Burkett was from Grays and was in the Essex seaside town on a night out

Mr Burkett was from Grays and was in the Essex seaside town on a night out - Credit: Essex Police

He and three other friends headed into town for a night out but parted company after he was denied entry to a nightclub, having forgotten his ID.

Mr Burkett and another man walked into town where they started talking to a young woman and man who were local to the area. 

Shortly afterwards, they were joined by friends of the woman and man and initially, everyone appeared to be getting on.

Police at the scene of the incident in Clacton last September

Police at the scene of the incident in Clacton last September - Credit: Save A Life Ditch The Knife/PA

It is unclear what happened next, but it is thought that a disagreement took place between Mr Burkett and one other, which led to a chase. 

Mr Burkett was confronted by the defendant in Orwell Road, where he was stabbed with a knife. 

He managed to escape but collapsed in Station Road at the junction with Rosemary Road, where he was found by two passers-by who gave first aid until the emergency services arrived.

Most Read

  1. 1 Knife-wielding masked intruders attack people in their own home
  2. 2 Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc
  3. 3 Organisations 'at wits' end' dealing with fuel crisis
  1. 4 Chestnut opens new pub with 'wow factor' glass dining room
  2. 5 Town charged by FA after defeat against Cambridge
  3. 6 All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Two Suffolk settlements named among the best places to live in the East
  5. 8 'We've had quite a few come down with illness' - McKenna
  6. 9 Boy, 16, left with soft tissue damage after being dragged by van
  7. 10 Seven homes plans in Suffolk village refused planning permission

Mr Burkett soon became unresponsive and died shortly afterwards in hospital in the early hours of Sunday, September 12.

A post mortem found Mr Burkett's cause of death was a single stab wound and a murder investigation was launched by Essex Police's Major Crime Department.

After hours of viewing of the town centre CCTV cameras, detectives pieced together the movements of Mr Burkett and his friend, with the footage capturing the moment he was stabbed.

Detectives located the suspect at an Ipswich address and arrested him on September 15.

The suspect was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, remanded in custody and appeared at Chelmsford Youth Court two days later. 

He denied murdering Mr Burkett, claiming self-defence, but was convicted at trial.

The teenager received no separate penalty for a charge of possession of an offensive weapon. 

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Clacton town centre.

The scene of the fatal stabbing in Clacton town centre - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Essex Live News
Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 08-12-2021 of Manchester United's Charlie Savage warms up for the UEFA Champions Le

Football | Exclusive

Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City have signed Liam Gibbs from Ipswich Town

Football | Interview

'Ex team-mates call me a snake!' - Gibbs on Ipswich to Norwich switch

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon