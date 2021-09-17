Police attend Ipswich Waterfront property as part of murder probe
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Suffolk police attended an address on the Ipswich Waterfront as part of a murder probe following the death of a 21-year-old man in Clacton.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers were called to a property in Key Street on Wednesday, September 15, to assist Essex Police in their murder inquiry.
An eyewitness said they saw a large police presence in the area with five police cars and two forensic vans.
Harry Burkett, died after suffering a stab wound in Orwell Road on Sunday, September 12.
Officers were called to the scene shortly after midnight to reports a man had been injured.
On arrival police found the 21-year-old man had suffered a stab wound.
Mr Burkett was treated at the scene by paramedics but died at hospital.
On Wednesday evening Essex Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Clacton on suspicion of murder and a 18-year-old woman from Clacton on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Most Read
- 1 Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer
- 2 7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets
- 3 Former addict marries 'guardian angel' after years of 'hell'
- 4 Former Town winger Finidi George gets first senior manager job
- 5 Road outside Ipswich closed after two cars collide
- 6 From Blues to U's - how ex-Town stars are faring at Colchester
- 7 Hits, misses, an 'unseen' suspension, a few goals and two still without clubs - how the departed Ipswich players are faring ahead of Bishop reunion
- 8 Two people rescued in four vehicle crash on A14
- 9 ‘Inadequate’ private hospital closes after patients ‘put at prolonged risk of harm’
- 10 Appleton not shocked by Town's slow start but expects Cook's men to 'click' soon
Both remain in custody at this time.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until October 7.
A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail until October 7.
Essex Police have been approached for a comment.
Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 5 of September 12.