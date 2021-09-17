Police attend Ipswich Waterfront property as part of murder probe

Published: 12:46 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM September 17, 2021

Police attending the scene in Clacton on Sunday September 12. Officers have also attended a property in Ipswich as part of their investigations - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk police attended an address on the Ipswich Waterfront as part of a murder probe following the death of a 21-year-old man in Clacton.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers were called to a property in Key Street on Wednesday, September 15, to assist Essex Police in their murder inquiry.

An eyewitness said they saw a large police presence in the area with five police cars and two forensic vans.

Harry Burkett, died after suffering a stab wound in Orwell Road on Sunday, September 12.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after midnight to reports a man had been injured.

On arrival police found the 21-year-old man had suffered a stab wound.

Mr Burkett was treated at the scene by paramedics but died at hospital.

Harry Burkett died after suffering a stab wound in Orwell Road in Clacton - Credit: Supplied by the family

On Wednesday evening Essex Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Clacton on suspicion of murder and a 18-year-old woman from Clacton on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody at this time.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until October 7.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail until October 7.

Essex Police have been approached for a comment.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 5 of September 12.



