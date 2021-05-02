News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 20s suffers serious head injury in fight

Emily Townsend

Published: 9:50 AM May 2, 2021    Updated: 9:51 AM May 2, 2021
Police are investigating. - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested after a man in his 20s suffered a serious head injury in a fight in Essex.

Police were called to the Holland Road area of Clacton at around 6.25pm on Tuesday.

Officers found a man in his 20s had been assaulted and left with a head injury.

Two men from Clacton, aged 28 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.

They have both been released on bail until May 20.

Now police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage.

Submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Callers should quote the crime reference number 42/73257/21.

