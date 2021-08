Published: 10:23 AM August 17, 2021

Kieran Smith is wanted in connection with a robbery that happened in Basildon - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak a man with links to Clacton in connection with a robbery which happened in Basildon.

Kieran Smith is described as being white and around 6ft tall.

Can you help us find Kieran Smith?



The 25-year-old is wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in #Basildon.



As well as frequenting the town, we also know that Smith has links to #Clacton.



Call us on 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK

on 0800 555 111 with info. pic.twitter.com/UHYiOMw77C — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) August 17, 2021

The 25-year-old has short ginger hair and two distinctive portrait tattoos of children on his neck.

Anyone with information related to Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.