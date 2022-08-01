Man, 22, arrested after serious assault in coastal town

A man has been arrested after two assaults in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old has been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted and a woman was left injured in Clacton.

Officers from Essex Police were patrolling the town centre when they found an unconscious man in Pier Avenue at about 1am on Sunday.

It is believed that the man was seriously assaulted and he was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.

While continuing to patrol the area and carrying out enquiries, officers were approached by a woman who had been assaulted, suffering injuries to her face.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 22-year-old man from Manningtree has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with both incidents. He remains in custody.

"We believe that there were a number of witnesses in the area who may be able to assist with this investigation.

"If you witnessed anything or have any further information, please contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 96 of July 31.