News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man, 22, arrested after serious assault in coastal town

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:29 PM August 1, 2022
A man has been arrested after two assaults in Clacton 

A man has been arrested after two assaults in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old has been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted and a woman was left injured in Clacton. 

Officers from Essex Police were patrolling the town centre when they found an unconscious man in Pier Avenue at about 1am on Sunday.

It is believed that the man was seriously assaulted and he was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged. 

While continuing to patrol the area and carrying out enquiries, officers were approached by a woman who had been assaulted, suffering injuries to her face.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 22-year-old man from Manningtree has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with both incidents. He remains in custody.

"We believe that there were a number of witnesses in the area who may be able to assist with this investigation.

"If you witnessed anything or have any further information, please contact us as a matter of urgency."

Most Read

  1. 1 Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag
  2. 2 'Frightening' moment single spark turns into field fire menacing cottages
  3. 3 Suffolk's farm reservoirs run dry as July heatwave takes it toll
  1. 4 Plans submitted for 6 homes in south Suffolk village
  2. 5 Stu says: Six observations after Bolton draw
  3. 6 'They're a really good team' - Bolton boss praises Town
  4. 7 Planning approval granted for new gym and healthcare centre in west Suffolk
  5. 8 Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof
  6. 9 See inside 'charming' thatched cottage with £475,000 price tag
  7. 10 North Stander: Why frustrating start could be a good thing for Town

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 96 of July 31. 

Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

Marcus Harness on his Ipswich debut against Bolton at Portman Road

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes.

Planning

Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Ellingford died at an address in Chelmsford earlier this week

Family left 'heartbroken' after dad dies from serious injuries at home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Louise Clark has opened a new bakery called The Cake Bench in Framlingham.

'A dream come true': Cake shop set to open doors in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon