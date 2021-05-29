Man arrested for GBH and assault on emergency worker

Published: 2:55 PM May 29, 2021

A 19-year-old man was assaulted in Clacton on Friday May 21 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 19-year-old man was left with head and face injuries after an assault in Clacton.

The victim had been with friends in the town centre, near to Pier Avenue, on the evening of Friday May 21.

At around 10.55pm he was approached by another man who reportedly punched him, causing him to fall to the ground. He banged his head, and needed to be taken to hospital for treatment to his head and face.

The attacker was described as in his 20s, 5ft 10ins tall and of a medium build. He had short dark-coloured hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit and green jacket.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been released on bail until June 18.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward quoting crime reference number 42/95906/21.

Essex Police can be contacted on 101 or, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.



