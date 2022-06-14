News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man attacked by group armed with knife and baseball bat

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:02 AM June 14, 2022
A man was assaulted in Clacton 

A man was attacked by a group of men armed with a baseball bat, knuckle duster and a knife in Clacton. 

The incident happened between 7pm and 8.10pm on Friday, April 29 in Carnarvon Road, Essex Police said.

It was reported to Essex Police that a man in his 30s had been attacked by a group of men armed with a baseball bat, knuckle duster, and a knife.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the victim was not seriously hurt. 

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or who has any information, to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference number 42/107194/22.

