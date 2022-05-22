Man left with head injury after attack in seaside town

A man was left with a head injury after being attacked near Clacton seafront.

The incident happened at about 2.20pm on Sunday in Rosemary Crescent, Essex Police said.

A police spokesman said the man was found injured after officers were called to a disturbance.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Police are treating the incident at isolated and do not believe there is a wider threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 741 of May 22.