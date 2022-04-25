Man chased with knife down residential road

A man was chased in St Osyth Road in Clacton by a man wielding a knife, it has been reported - Credit: Google Maps

A man was reportedly chased by a knife-wielding man in Clacton.

Officers at Essex Police are investigating the incident, which is reported to have taken place in St Osyth Road at about 3.30pm on March 24.

It was reported to Essex Police that two men approached the victim before proceeding to chase him and one of them has been described as having a knife.

The victim managed to lose the pair and was not injured.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We believe St Osyth Road would have been busy at the time this happened and it’s likely people passing by may well have seen the incident or the chase.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/92302/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

