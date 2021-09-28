Man convicted after forcing woman to floor and attacking her with knife

Published: 10:30 AM September 28, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM September 28, 2021

A 43-year-old man has been convicted after he stabbed a woman in her 50s - Credit: Archant

A man who forced a woman to the floor and attacked her with a knife last year has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Keith Palfreman, 43, attacked the victim, who is in her 50s, at an address in Talbot Avenue, Jaywick at around 7pm on Saturday, September 26 last year.

He had threatened her over the phone, accusing her of stealing from him the previous day.

Palfreman, of Langham Drive, Clacton, forced the woman to the floor and attacked her with a knife — leaving her with wounds to her arms.

He then left, leaving his victim needing hospital treatment.

Palfreman was arrested the following day and later charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He denied the charge but was found guilty on September 23 after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on November 4.

Investigating officer detective constable Jamie Richmond, from Clacton CID, said: “Keith Palfreman subjected the woman to a terrifying ordeal leaving her in a really serious condition.

“He was readily prepared to use violence and showed little remorse for his victim.

“He now faces a significant amount of time behind bars.”