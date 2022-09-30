Man, 67, found guilty of sex offences against three children

A 67-year-old man has been convicted of 18 child sex offences in Clacton - Credit: Archant

A 67-year-old man has been found guilty of 18 offences, including multiple counts of rape against three children in Clacton.

Graham Carson had assaulted the children between 2011 and 2014.

He had told one victim "wish you were 16" while telling another that the assaults would be "their secret".

One victim also told officers that they have suffered from nightmares since the assaults.

The offences came to light when they were reported to Essex Police in August 2020.

The 67-year-old, of The Drive, Clacton, was arrested shortly after and later charged.

He denied all the charges but, following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, he was found guilty.

Carson voluntarily absented himself during the second week of the trial and was convicted in his absence.

He’s due to be sentenced at the same court at a later date.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Reuben Brame said: “The three victims in this case have demonstrated incredible strength in coming forward to report what happened to them.

“Graham Carson subjected them to an unimaginable ordeal and then forced them to re-live it through a trial.

“The impact of these crimes cannot be overstated. Those affected live with the memory of what has happened to them, and it impacts their lives every day.

“Carson is a serial abuser who has carried out the most horrific crimes. I am pleased our work now means he has been held accountable for his actions and he now faces a significant amount of time behind bars.

“His conviction will not undo his crimes, but I hope it will help his victims move forward.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual crime, I want you to know that you can come forward and have the confidence that you will be believed, and the offence investigated.

“We have a range of specially trained detectives and staff who investigate sexual offences and support those involved.

“We use new measures to better protect victims and work closely with the CPS to improve the chance of a case going to trial.

“And we work with partners to ensure victims can get ongoing support.

“If you’ve been a victim of a sexual offence, call us.”