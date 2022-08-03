'Unknown substance' sprayed in man's face during robbery

A man had an unknown substance thrown in his face during a robbery in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man had an "unknown substance" sprayed in his face during a robbery in north Essex.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had been walking along Ellis Road in Clacton at about 1pm when he was approached by three men, one of which was wearing a cap.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It was reported he had an unknown substance thrown over him, including his face, before having his mobile phone, bank card, and house keys stolen."

Anyone with any information, CCTV, dashcam or any other footage relating to this incident is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/203105/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.