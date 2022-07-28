News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of modern slavery released under investigation

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:26 AM July 28, 2022
A 35-year-old man was arrested in Clacton

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police

A man who was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences has been released under investigation.

The arrest followed a police raid at a home in Old Road, Clacton, on Tuesday morning.

Essex Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were also arrested in Susan’s Road, Eastbourne.

In an update from Essex Police on Thursday it was confirmed that all three people had been released under investigation.

Police are continuing their enquiries.

Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon