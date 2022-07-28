Man arrested on suspicion of modern slavery released under investigation

A man who was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences has been released under investigation.

The arrest followed a police raid at a home in Old Road, Clacton, on Tuesday morning.

Essex Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were also arrested in Susan’s Road, Eastbourne.

In an update from Essex Police on Thursday it was confirmed that all three people had been released under investigation.

Police are continuing their enquiries.