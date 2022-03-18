News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four men who kidnapped victim in van jailed

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:50 PM March 18, 2022
Four men have been jailed for kidnapping a man in north Essex

Four north Essex men who kidnapped a man and tried to get money in exchange for his safe release have been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison.

The victim was held in a Ford Transit van in Kirby Cross, near Clacton, shortly after 6.45pm on August 25 last year.

Four men – Billy Jackson, Anthony Siequien, Mason Stewart and Jake Constable – had forced him to try and raise money for his release.

Billy Jackson was one of the men jailed for the incident near Clacton

Police pursued the van, which began to drive dangerously, before it collided with a bush at the junction of Tendring Road and Whitehall Lane in Thorpe-le-Soken.

The victim was recovered safely from the van and the four men were arrested.

They were sentenced to 29 years in jail between them after admitting a string of offences.

Jake Constable, of HMP Chelmsford

Jackson, 30, was sentenced to seven years in prison for kidnap.

Siequien, 35, was sentenced to six years in prison for kidnap, with a 12-month concurrent sentence for dangerous driving.

He has also been disqualified from driving for six years.

Stewart, 19, was sentenced to seven years for his role in the kidnap, and was also sentenced to 28 months – to run concurrently – for drugs offences which had been committed in Suffolk.

Constable, 25, was sentenced to nine years for his part in the kidnap.

Mason Stewart was jailed for his role in the kidnapping

He was also sentenced to three years in prison, to run concurrently to his sentence, for a drugs offence in Suffolk.

All four men, of HMP Chelmsford, have been given a restraining order against the victim, which will last for life.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, praised the “meticulous work” by his officers in bringing the group to justice.

Anthony Siequien was also sentenced on Thursday

He said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victim and their family, where they were all in fear of serious harm.

"The greed of these men to get their hands on money was clear. This was premeditated and sadistic, and I’m pleased that our team were able to deliver justice for the victim and their family by ensuring these men will be prison for years to come."

