Four men who kidnapped victim in van jailed
- Credit: Essex Police
Four north Essex men who kidnapped a man and tried to get money in exchange for his safe release have been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison.
The victim was held in a Ford Transit van in Kirby Cross, near Clacton, shortly after 6.45pm on August 25 last year.
Four men – Billy Jackson, Anthony Siequien, Mason Stewart and Jake Constable – had forced him to try and raise money for his release.
Police pursued the van, which began to drive dangerously, before it collided with a bush at the junction of Tendring Road and Whitehall Lane in Thorpe-le-Soken.
The victim was recovered safely from the van and the four men were arrested.
They were sentenced to 29 years in jail between them after admitting a string of offences.
Jackson, 30, was sentenced to seven years in prison for kidnap.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium
- 2 Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation
- 3 'I definitely want to come back' - Celina sees his future at Ipswich
- 4 Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100
- 5 Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk
- 6 Police clamp down on illegal car washes in Suffolk
- 7 Rogue tree surgeons ask for cash after cutting hedges in Bury St Edmunds
- 8 Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry
- 9 Suspected drug dealers arrested after police raid west Suffolk home
- 10 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
Siequien, 35, was sentenced to six years in prison for kidnap, with a 12-month concurrent sentence for dangerous driving.
He has also been disqualified from driving for six years.
Stewart, 19, was sentenced to seven years for his role in the kidnap, and was also sentenced to 28 months – to run concurrently – for drugs offences which had been committed in Suffolk.
Constable, 25, was sentenced to nine years for his part in the kidnap.
He was also sentenced to three years in prison, to run concurrently to his sentence, for a drugs offence in Suffolk.
All four men, of HMP Chelmsford, have been given a restraining order against the victim, which will last for life.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, praised the “meticulous work” by his officers in bringing the group to justice.
He said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victim and their family, where they were all in fear of serious harm.
"The greed of these men to get their hands on money was clear. This was premeditated and sadistic, and I’m pleased that our team were able to deliver justice for the victim and their family by ensuring these men will be prison for years to come."