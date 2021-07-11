CCTV issued after man 'chased and attacked with baseball bat'
- Credit: ESSEX POLICE
CCTV images have been released of a man police want to identify following reports that another man was chased and attacked with a baseball bat.
The alleged victim was left with a head injury, according to Essex Police, which is investigating the attack.
Officers say they are looking into reports that the victim was chased from St Andrews Road to Old Road in Clacton at around 3pm on Friday, July 9, where he was assaulted with a baseball bat.
Now police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises him or has information about who he is, saw what happened, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, should contact Essex Police.
Those with information can submit a report online or use the ‘live chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
The crime reference number 42/133959/21 needs to be quoted in relation to this incident.
Alternatively, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
