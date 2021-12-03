Child rapist jailed for offences dating back to 2005

A man who committed a string of child sex offences in Clacton has been jailed for 16 years.

Danny Jay Storey was found guilty of eight charges against children — four counts of rape of a child under 13, three counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and one count of possession of an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child — at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 23.

The 37-year-old, of Spenser Way, Jaywick, was also found guilty of one count of voyeurism and two counts of attempted voyeurism involving two women in a changing room

Yesterday (Thursday, December 2) he was sentenced to 16 years in prison with a further year on extended license at the same court.

Following Storey’s conviction, the victim of the attempted voyeurism said: “In some ways I felt dirty after what happened, but I am glad that Storey was identified, and the full extent of his offending was uncovered.

"The police brought that to an end. Now no-one else needs to suffer at his hands.

“I would like to thank DC Atkins-Calver for all her support and updates throughout the investigation and trial.”

Detective Constable Jeanine Atkins-Claver, the investigating officer from Essex Police's Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The victims in this case have all shown incredible bravery in coming forward and reporting what had happened to them.

“They have been listened to and they have been believed.

“I hope they’re able to use this result to move forward.

“Danny Jay Storey is a dangerous sexual predator and will now face the foreseeable future behind bars.

“Essex is a safer place for it.”